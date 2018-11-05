Tuesday, 6 November 2018

Putin honours Czech singer Nohavica

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 November 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin honoured Czech blues/folk singer Jaromir Nohavica with a Pushkin medal on Sunday, on the occasion of Russian Unity Day. Nohavica received the medal for his contribution to bettering relations between the Czech Republic and Russia. On receiving the honour, Nohavica thanked Putin in a speech in Russian. He is the third Czech to receive the medal after former President Vaclav Klaus and Jiri Klapka.