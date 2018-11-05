Putin honours Czech singer Nohavica
Russian President Vladimir Putin honoured Czech blues/folk singer Jaromir Nohavica with a Pushkin medal on Sunday, on the occasion of Russian Unity Day. Nohavica received the medal for his contribution to bettering relations between the Czech Republic and Russia. On receiving the honour, Nohavica thanked Putin in a speech in Russian. He is the third Czech to receive the medal after former President Vaclav Klaus and Jiri Klapka.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.