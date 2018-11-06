Intelligence service reveals fake social media profile
The Czech Security Information Service (BIS) showed Czech Television a fake recruiter profile that had been created on professional social media network LinkedIn. The profile which belonged to a certain Frantisek Prihoda who proffered to recruit for open positions at BIS.
The security agency intended to spread awareness of the fact that it did not recruit through social media and to warn the public about the scammer. BIS recruits through its website and at various job and education fairs across the country.
