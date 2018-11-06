Tuesday, 6 November 2018

Jana Černochová to be Mayor of Prague 2

Prague Daily Monitor |
Jana Černochová of the Civic Democrats will continue as Mayor of Prague 2, the city's wealthiest borough. The ODS won the elections in Prague 2, with 13 of the 35 seats on offer and was followed closely by the Pirates, who will now sit in opposition.

It will govern jointly with TOP 09, ANO and the citizen’s group, Občany za spokojené bydlení with the alliance controlling 21 out of 35 seats. Another ODS power player in city politics, Alexandra Udzenija will also continue as a Deputy Mayor in Prague 2, along with her role on the main city council.