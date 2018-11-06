Jana Černochová to be Mayor of Prague 2
Jana Černochová of the Civic Democrats will continue as Mayor of Prague 2, the city's wealthiest borough. The ODS won the elections in Prague 2, with 13 of the 35 seats on offer and was followed closely by the Pirates, who will now sit in opposition.
It will govern jointly with TOP 09, ANO and the citizen’s group, Občany za spokojené bydlení with the alliance controlling 21 out of 35 seats. Another ODS power player in city politics, Alexandra Udzenija will also continue as a Deputy Mayor in Prague 2, along with her role on the main city council.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.