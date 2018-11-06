Prague's Astronomical Clock has faults
iDNES.cz reports that the Astronomical Clock on the Old Town Square is faulty according to a leading astronomer, and City Hall will not acknowledge the faults. The clock, which opened to much fanfare after a long reconstruction at the end of September, is the most viewed spectacle in Prague, with thousands of tourists lining up everyday to watch it chime. Now astronomer Petr Skala says that the reconstruction was done poorly and does not correspond to its historic origins, though things can be fixed quickly should the city want to.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.