Tuesday, 6 November 2018

Prague's Astronomical Clock has faults

Prague Daily Monitor |
6 November 2018

iDNES.cz reports that the Astronomical Clock on the Old Town Square is faulty according to a leading astronomer, and City Hall will not acknowledge the faults. The clock, which opened to much fanfare after a long reconstruction at the end of September, is the most viewed spectacle in Prague, with thousands of tourists lining up everyday to watch it chime. Now astronomer Petr Skala says that the reconstruction was done poorly and does not correspond to its historic origins, though things can be fixed quickly should the city want to.