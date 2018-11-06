Zeman meets with Xi, talks about American trade war
President Milos Zeman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Shanghai, at the China International Import Expo (CIEE). Zeman showed Xi around the Czech exhibition at the fair, and discussed US President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with China. Underlining his strong relationship with Xi, Zeman was invited back to visit China in April 2019 for the Belt and Road summit, by the Chinese President.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.