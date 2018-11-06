Tuesday, 6 November 2018

Zeman meets with Xi, talks about American trade war

Prague Daily Monitor |
President Milos Zeman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Shanghai, at the China International Import Expo (CIEE). Zeman showed Xi around the Czech exhibition at the fair, and discussed US President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with China. Underlining his strong relationship with Xi, Zeman was invited back to visit China in April 2019 for the Belt and Road summit, by the Chinese President.