Wednesday, 7 November 2018

Health Minister wants more taxes on alcohol

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 November 2018

Adam Vojtech, the Health Minister and Jarmila Vedralova, the National Anti-Drug Coordinator told the media on Tuesday, that alcohol was available far too easily in the Czech Republic, for amongst the cheapest prices in Europe.

Vojtech suggested to Czech Television that he was looking at raising the taxes on alcohol and cigarettes, and to limit the rampant alcohol advertising on television. Approximately 9% or 900,000 people in the Czech Republic suffer from diseases related to the consumption of alcohol.