Temperature records continue to fall on Tuesday
Temperature records all over the country fell on Tuesday, as the warmest summer on record is on its way to becoming the warmest autumn on record. The Moravian-Silesian province saw the warmest temperatures, with a weather station near Bohumin recording a November high of 20.6 degrees Celsius. The warm weather is expected to last till Wednesday, followed by a cold front, which moves in from Thursday.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
