Wednesday, 7 November 2018

Temperature records continue to fall on Tuesday

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 November 2018

Temperature records all over the country fell on Tuesday, as the warmest summer on record is on its way to becoming the warmest autumn on record. The Moravian-Silesian province saw the warmest temperatures, with a weather station near Bohumin recording a November high of 20.6 degrees Celsius. The warm weather is expected to last till Wednesday, followed by a cold front, which moves in from Thursday.