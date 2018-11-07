Third and fourth waves of EET to begin in 2020 at the earliest
Hospodářské noviny reports that the third and fourth waves of the Electronic Registration of Sales (EET) requirements could realistically come into force from 2020.
These were supposed to be in place by March 2018, but were delayed by the governing ANO party's inability to secure the required consensus in parliament for their adoption into law.
With the government currently being in a minority, ANO will probably have to concede to demands by the ODS and other conservative parties, and pass a diluted version of the act with their support, which is expected to go well into 2019.
