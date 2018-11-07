Wednesday, 7 November 2018

Zeman's approval ratings drop

Prague Daily Monitor |
Faith in the Czech President, Milos Zeman, fell 4% to 47% in October, according to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Research Centre (CVVM) of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic.

This is the lowest this year since May, when Zeman's approval rating was 41%. The minority government of ANO and the CSSD, has the support of 41% of people surveyed in October, which is a slight improvement from September's 39%.