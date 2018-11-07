Zeman's approval ratings drop
Faith in the Czech President, Milos Zeman, fell 4% to 47% in October, according to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Research Centre (CVVM) of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic.
This is the lowest this year since May, when Zeman's approval rating was 41%. The minority government of ANO and the CSSD, has the support of 41% of people surveyed in October, which is a slight improvement from September's 39%.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.