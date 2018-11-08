Thursday, 8 November 2018

Czechia to take CZK 11.5 billion loan from European Investment Bank

Prague Daily Monitor |
The Czech Republic will take a loan worth CZK 11.5 billion from the European Investment Bank between 2019 and 2025 for the modernisation of its railway infrastructure.

According to Lidovky.cz, the money will be spent on upgrading rail corridors between Velim and Poříčany, Choceň and Uhersko, Ústí nad Orlicí and Brandýs nad Orlicí, Adamov and Blansko, Brno, Maloměřice and Adamov, Lipník nad Bečvou and Drahotuše, from Polom to Suchdol nad Odrou, and finally from Dětmarovice to Petrovice u Karviné and the Polish border.

The total cost of the project is in excess of CZK 22 billion, with the remaining funds coming from the government and the EU.