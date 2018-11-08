New Prague coalition showcases agenda and office-bearers
The coalition that will run Prague, of the Pirates, Praha sobe and the Spojene sily alliance (TOP 09, STAN and others), showcased their agenda for the city, and introduced their new office-bearers to the media on Wednesday.
Led by new Mayor, Zdenek Hrib of the Pirates, the coalition will focus on the construction of the new Metro D line and ring roads around the city, faster building permissions, the repair of old flats and ensuring teachers are paid more, amongst other things.
The coalition agreement will be formally signed early next week.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague
Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha.
