Thursday, 8 November 2018

New Prague coalition showcases agenda and office-bearers

Prague Daily Monitor |
8 November 2018

The coalition that will run Prague, of the Pirates, Praha sobe and the Spojene sily alliance (TOP 09, STAN and others), showcased their agenda for the city, and introduced their new office-bearers to the media on Wednesday.

Led by new Mayor, Zdenek Hrib of the Pirates, the coalition will focus on the construction of the new Metro D line and ring roads around the city, faster building permissions, the repair of old flats and ensuring teachers are paid more, amongst other things.

The coalition agreement will be formally signed early next week.