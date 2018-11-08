Thursday, 8 November 2018

No decision on Senate Chair as yet

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that a week before the new Senate meets for the first time, parties have been unable to come to a consensus about whom to support for the post of Chairman.

The Senate requires a Chairman to lead the first meeting. If the parties do not come to an agreement before next week, Senators will vote for a Chairman through a secret ballot.

There are currently three frontrunners – Jaroslav Kubera (ODS), Jan Farnik (STAN) and Vaclav Hampl (KDU-CSL) who represent the three largest caucuses in the Senate.