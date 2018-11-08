No decision on Senate Chair as yet
Czech Television reports that a week before the new Senate meets for the first time, parties have been unable to come to a consensus about whom to support for the post of Chairman.
The Senate requires a Chairman to lead the first meeting. If the parties do not come to an agreement before next week, Senators will vote for a Chairman through a secret ballot.
There are currently three frontrunners – Jaroslav Kubera (ODS), Jan Farnik (STAN) and Vaclav Hampl (KDU-CSL) who represent the three largest caucuses in the Senate.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.