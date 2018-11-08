Zimola quits as ČSSD Vice Chair
Jiří Zimola, the first Vice Chairman of the Social Democrats resigned his position in the party's leadership on Wednesday. Zimola who is a former MP and former Governor of the South Bohemian region, was amongst the critics of CSSD Chair Jan Hamacek, and recently initiated the 'Save CSSD' movement within the party.
Zimola was unhappy with the party's participation in the minority government, and was of the opinion that the party needed to radically reform itself. Zimola does not intend to create an alternative to the CSSD, but will remain an ordinary member and fight to change the party.
