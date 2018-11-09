At 2.8%, unemployment is at record low
Unemployment in the Czech Republic fell to another record low in the month of October, according to the Czech Labour Office (Urad prace CR). At 2.8%, the figure is the lowest since 1997. There are currently 215,622 people in the country without work, and a corresponding 316,900 jobs that are unfilled. Analysts expect another wave of wage increases as the busy Christmas season approaches, as firms struggle to fill open positions, and to entice staff to remain in their positions.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
