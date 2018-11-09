Friday, 9 November 2018

At 2.8%, unemployment is at record low

Prague Daily Monitor |
9 November 2018

Unemployment in the Czech Republic fell to another record low in the month of October, according to the Czech Labour Office (Urad prace CR). At 2.8%, the figure is the lowest since 1997. There are currently 215,622 people in the country without work, and a corresponding 316,900 jobs that are unfilled. Analysts expect another wave of wage increases as the busy Christmas season approaches, as firms struggle to fill open positions, and to entice staff to remain in their positions.