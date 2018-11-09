Friday, 9 November 2018

Former Imam returned to Prague, to be tried for terrorism

Prague Daily Monitor |
Deník N reports that the former Imam of the Prague mosque Samer Shehadeh was captured in Jordan, and was returned to the Czech Republic to be tried for supporting and promoting terrorism, and the finance of terror-related activities. Shehadeh was being actively tracked by Czech intelligence after his move to the Middle East, which occurred after had been removed from his position as Imam in Prague due to his radicalisation. If convicted, he could face fifteen years in prison.