Former Imam returned to Prague, to be tried for terrorism
Deník N reports that the former Imam of the Prague mosque Samer Shehadeh was captured in Jordan, and was returned to the Czech Republic to be tried for supporting and promoting terrorism, and the finance of terror-related activities. Shehadeh was being actively tracked by Czech intelligence after his move to the Middle East, which occurred after had been removed from his position as Imam in Prague due to his radicalisation. If convicted, he could face fifteen years in prison.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
