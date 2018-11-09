Friday, 9 November 2018

Record October temperatures

Prague Daily Monitor |
9 November 2018

Czech Television reports that the month of October 2018 was one of the warmest months on record since meteorological data collection began 57 years ago. The average temperature for the month was 10 degrees Celsius, which was much above multi-year average.

The month also saw an astounding 157 hours of sunshine, which was over 37% higher than the average sunshine hours since 1961. Unlike the summer, October was not a drought month, as the rain returned, to approximately three-fourths of the multi-year average.