Record October temperatures
Czech Television reports that the month of October 2018 was one of the warmest months on record since meteorological data collection began 57 years ago. The average temperature for the month was 10 degrees Celsius, which was much above multi-year average.
The month also saw an astounding 157 hours of sunshine, which was over 37% higher than the average sunshine hours since 1961. Unlike the summer, October was not a drought month, as the rain returned, to approximately three-fourths of the multi-year average.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
