Babiš attends Armistice Day in Paris, says Czech soldiers may have to fight again
Prime Minister Andrej Babis attended a commemoration on Armistice Day in Paris, to mark the centenary of the end of World War One, with other world leaders on Sunday. According to Pravo, Babis suggested that Czech soldiers might once again have to fight to protect the Czech Republic but this time from the menace of international terrorism.
Babis added that the Czech Republic would fulfil its commitment to NATO in the war on terror, in countries like Afghanistan or Mali, whenever required.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
