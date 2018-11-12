Tuesday, 13 November 2018

Babiš attends Armistice Day in Paris, says Czech soldiers may have to fight again

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 November 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babis attended a commemoration on Armistice Day in Paris, to mark the centenary of the end of World War One, with other world leaders on Sunday. According to Pravo, Babis suggested that Czech soldiers might once again have to fight to protect the Czech Republic but this time from the menace of international terrorism.

Babis added that the Czech Republic would fulfil its commitment to NATO in the war on terror, in countries like Afghanistan or Mali, whenever required.