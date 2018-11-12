Journalist and commentator Jan Petránek dead at 86
Commentator, dissident, Charter 77 signatory and well-known journalist Jan Petranek passed away on Saturday evening in Prague. Petránek who was known for his work for Czech Radio, was on the news desk during the 1968 Soviet invasion of the country and soon after went underground, in the aftermath of the Normalisation period that followed the invasion. According Aktuálně.cz, Petránek was eventually involved with the samizdat publication of Lidové noviny, and became an editor of the paper after the 1989 revolution.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
