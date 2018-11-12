Tuesday, 13 November 2018

Journalist and commentator Jan Petránek dead at 86

Commentator, dissident, Charter 77 signatory and well-known journalist Jan Petranek passed away on Saturday evening in Prague. Petránek who was known for his work for Czech Radio, was on the news desk during the 1968 Soviet invasion of the country and soon after went underground, in the aftermath of the Normalisation period that followed the invasion. According Aktuálně.cz, Petránek was eventually involved with the samizdat publication of Lidové noviny, and became an editor of the paper after the 1989 revolution.