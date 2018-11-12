Tuesday, 13 November 2018

Výtoň Rail Bridge not to lose cultural heritage tag

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 November 2018

Czech Television reports that the landmark, iron railway bridge that runs across the Vltava, from Výtoň to Smíchov in Prague will not lose its cultural heritage status, and cannot be razed.

Experts from the National Heritage Institute (NPU) refused to grant permission to the railway administration to pull down the bridge, and construct an exact copy as a replacement. The bridge was found to have serious structural faults in an audit last year, and repair was going to cost more than the construction of a replacement.