Výtoň Rail Bridge not to lose cultural heritage tag
Czech Television reports that the landmark, iron railway bridge that runs across the Vltava, from Výtoň to Smíchov in Prague will not lose its cultural heritage status, and cannot be razed.
Experts from the National Heritage Institute (NPU) refused to grant permission to the railway administration to pull down the bridge, and construct an exact copy as a replacement. The bridge was found to have serious structural faults in an audit last year, and repair was going to cost more than the construction of a replacement.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
