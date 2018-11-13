Babiš tells students in Paris that Czechia is happy with the crown
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told students of Paris' prestigious Science Po. institution on Monday, that the EU was in urgent need of restructuring, and his focus was on reforming the Schengen region and the European common market. According to Právo, Babiš added that he was happy with Czech crown and that adopting the Euro was not a priority for his government.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
