Wednesday, 14 November 2018

Babiš tells students in Paris that Czechia is happy with the crown

Prague Daily Monitor |
13 November 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told students of Paris' prestigious Science Po. institution on Monday, that the EU was in urgent need of restructuring, and his focus was on reforming the Schengen region and the European common market. According to Právo, Babiš added that he was happy with Czech crown and that adopting the Euro was not a priority for his government.