Battle for Senate Chair continues
The battle for the Chairman's position in the Senate continues to play out, as none of the three candidates have been able to secure a consensus so far, with time running out before Wednesday's first Senate meeting.
If neither of Jaroslav Kubera (ODS), Jan Hornik (STAN), or Vaclav Humpl (Independent, nominated by KDU-CSL) is able to secure the backing of a majority of the senate before Wednesday, the first order of business will be a secret ballot to choose a leader.
If no one gets a majority in the first ballot, the top two will face-off in the second round, and this will continue until one person gets 41 votes.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
