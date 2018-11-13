Wednesday, 14 November 2018

Battle for Senate Chair continues

Prague Daily Monitor |
13 November 2018

The battle for the Chairman's position in the Senate continues to play out, as none of the three candidates have been able to secure a consensus so far, with time running out before Wednesday's first Senate meeting.

If neither of Jaroslav Kubera (ODS), Jan Hornik (STAN), or Vaclav Humpl (Independent, nominated by KDU-CSL) is able to secure the backing of a majority of the senate before Wednesday, the first order of business will be a secret ballot to choose a leader.

If no one gets a majority in the first ballot, the top two will face-off in the second round, and this will continue until one person gets 41 votes.