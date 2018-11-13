Wednesday, 14 November 2018

Fake Green Party posters and pamphlets appear in Prague 3

Prague Daily Monitor |
13 November 2018

Over the weekend, a number of posters and pamphlets appearing to belong to the Greens appeared on cars and streets corners all over Zizkov. The Greens were quick to react, questioning their authenticity and initiating a clean up of the streets.

The slogans parodied the Greens' election promises, and according to the Greens' Facebook page, were distributed by unknown miscreants intending to sabotage a potential new ruling coalition between the Greens, Pirates, TOP 09 and STAN that is being formed.