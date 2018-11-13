Wednesday, 14 November 2018

Former Football Association chief Pelta charged with corruption

Controversial lobbyist, Miroslav Pelta the former chief of the Czech Football Association, who is being investigated by the police for his role in corruption at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, was formally charged with bribing Simona Kratochvilova, a former Deputy Minister.

Czech Television reports that Pelta bribed Kratochvilova with a free apartment for her use in Prague, and in return swayed the amount of funds various sport associations received from the ministry.