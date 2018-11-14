Wednesday, 14 November 2018

Andrea Pfeffer Ferklová to be Mayor of Karlovy Vary

Prague Daily Monitor |
14 November 2018

Czech Television reports that Andrea Pfeffer Ferklová (ANO) will be the new mayor of the Karlovy Vary, the Czech Republic's most well-known spa town. She will lead a coalition that includes the Civic Democrats and a local citizen's grouping, Karlovaráci. The alliance will control 23 of the 35 seats in the city council, and according to Ferklová will aim to make Karlovy Vary a prominent city in the country with something to offer both its residents and many visitors.