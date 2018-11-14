Andrea Pfeffer Ferklová to be Mayor of Karlovy Vary
Czech Television reports that Andrea Pfeffer Ferklová (ANO) will be the new mayor of the Karlovy Vary, the Czech Republic's most well-known spa town. She will lead a coalition that includes the Civic Democrats and a local citizen's grouping, Karlovaráci. The alliance will control 23 of the 35 seats in the city council, and according to Ferklová will aim to make Karlovy Vary a prominent city in the country with something to offer both its residents and many visitors.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
