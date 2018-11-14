Bill to permit postal ballots for Czechs abroad does not pass
Lidovky.cz reports that the Chamber of Deputies voted to return a bill introduced by members of the opposition parties including the Pirates, TOP 09, STAN and ODS, which would permit Czechs abroad to vote by post.
Currently Czechs who are abroad, are allowed to cast their votes for national level elections, at embassies and consulates in other countries, with pre-obtained ballots.
The new bill intended to permit citizens abroad to vote via postal ballot, allowing people who lived further away from diplomatic representations easier access.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
