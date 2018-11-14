Wednesday, 14 November 2018

Bill to permit postal ballots for Czechs abroad does not pass

Prague Daily Monitor |
Lidovky.cz reports that the Chamber of Deputies voted to return a bill introduced by members of the opposition parties including the Pirates, TOP 09, STAN and ODS, which would permit Czechs abroad to vote by post.

Currently Czechs who are abroad, are allowed to cast their votes for national level elections, at embassies and consulates in other countries, with pre-obtained ballots.

The new bill intended to permit citizens abroad to vote via postal ballot, allowing people who lived further away from diplomatic representations easier access.