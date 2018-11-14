Wednesday, 14 November 2018

Dejvická's Vítězné náměstí to get a makeover

Prague Daily Monitor |
14 November 2018

The Prague Institute of Planning and Development showcased the winning design for Dejvická's main square, Vítězné náměstí on Tuesday.

The winning design was created by Czech architects Pavel Hnilička, Eva Macáková and Josef Filip, and will see the entire square reconstructed around a large pedestrian-only circle in the middle.

Outgoing mayor Adriana Krnáčová told Aktuálně.cz that the new design would improve the flow of traffic in the square and make the lives of passengers and pedestrians easier.