MEP Jan Zahradil to campaign for EU Commission top job
Czech Television reports that MEP Jan Zahradil who represents the ODS, has been nominated by the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) alliance in the European Parliament to be their candidate for the position of President of the European Commission.
The ECR is currently the third largest grouping in the parliament, and is expected to hold on to that position after next year's European elections in May 2019. Zahradil will face Manfred Webber from the European People's Party, and Frans Timmermans from the Party of European Socialists in the elections.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
