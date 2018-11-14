Wednesday, 14 November 2018

MEP Jan Zahradil to campaign for EU Commission top job

14 November 2018

Czech Television reports that MEP Jan Zahradil who represents the ODS, has been nominated by the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) alliance in the European Parliament to be their candidate for the position of President of the European Commission.

The ECR is currently the third largest grouping in the parliament, and is expected to hold on to that position after next year's European elections in May 2019. Zahradil will face Manfred Webber from the European People's Party, and Frans Timmermans from the Party of European Socialists in the elections.