Babiš meets with ČSSD to explain situation

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 November 2018

Czech Television reports that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met with Social Democrat MPs on Wednesday evening, to explain the situation regarding his son's comments about being kidnapped and the Stork's Nest matter. Babis provided an explanation of the situation, which he called an unethical and manipulated attack by Seznam on him and family, in an SMS to Czech TV. CSSD MPs have not yet made a decision on the matter and will wait for a clearer picture to emerge.