Babiš meets with ČSSD to explain situation
Czech Television reports that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met with Social Democrat MPs on Wednesday evening, to explain the situation regarding his son's comments about being kidnapped and the Stork's Nest matter. Babis provided an explanation of the situation, which he called an unethical and manipulated attack by Seznam on him and family, in an SMS to Czech TV. CSSD MPs have not yet made a decision on the matter and will wait for a clearer picture to emerge.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.