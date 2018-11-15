Crown weakens to below 26 per euro, weakest since June
The Czech crown weakened to below 26 per Euro. This is the lowest the crown has been since June, when the Czech National Bank (CNB) started actively monitoring the crown and tried to control it with interest rate hikes. With five rate hikes this year, Hospodarske noviny suggests that the CNB failed to estimate the global economic scenario, the weakening of the Czech economy and the lasting effects of its long-term intervention in the previous years to keep the crown artificially weaker.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.