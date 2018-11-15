Government announces minimum wage will be CZK 13,350 next year
Jana Malacova (CSSD), Minister of Labour and Social Affairs told reporters on Wednesday that the governing coalition had finally agreed to raise the minimum wage to CZK 13,350 next year. The government is expected to formally approve this at its next meeting in a week's time. The minimum wage was last raised in August 2017 to the current level of CZK 12,200 which came into effect from the beginning of 2018.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.