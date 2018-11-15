Thursday, 15 November 2018

Government announces minimum wage will be CZK 13,350 next year

Jana Malacova (CSSD), Minister of Labour and Social Affairs told reporters on Wednesday that the governing coalition had finally agreed to raise the minimum wage to CZK 13,350 next year. The government is expected to formally approve this at its next meeting in a week's time. The minimum wage was last raised in August 2017 to the current level of CZK 12,200 which came into effect from the beginning of 2018.