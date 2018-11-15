Kubera is new Senate chief
Jaroslav Kubera (ODS) was elected Senate chair in a secret ballot on Wednesday morning. Kubera faced Vaclav Hampl (Independent, nominated by KDU-CSL) in a second round runoff after Jan Hornik (STAN) was eliminated from the race in the first round. Outgoing Senate chair Milan Stech (CSSD) will stay on as one of four vice chairs and will be joined by Jiri Oberfalzer (ODS), Jiri Ruzicka (STAN) and Miluse Horska (KDU-CSL) as other vice chairs.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
