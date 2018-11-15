Thursday, 15 November 2018

Kubera is new Senate chief

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 November 2018

Jaroslav Kubera (ODS) was elected Senate chair in a secret ballot on Wednesday morning. Kubera faced Vaclav Hampl (Independent, nominated by KDU-CSL) in a second round runoff after Jan Hornik (STAN) was eliminated from the race in the first round. Outgoing Senate chair Milan Stech (CSSD) will stay on as one of four vice chairs and will be joined by Jiri Oberfalzer (ODS), Jiri Ruzicka (STAN) and Miluse Horska (KDU-CSL) as other vice chairs.