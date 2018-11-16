Hamáček visits Zeman to ask what he would do if gov't fell
Czech Television reports that Jan Hamáček the leader of the ČSSD, the junior partner in the governing coalition visited President Miloš Zeman at Prague Castle on Thursday evening.
Hamáček reportedly visited Zeman to consult with him about the scandal surrounding Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, and how Zeman's next moves might play into the ČSSD's decision about the matter.
Separately, the opposition has gathered enough signatures to force an extraordinary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, to discuss the matter, which will possibly take place next Friday, November 23rd.
