Friday, 16 November 2018

Iconic Czech motorcycle brand Jawa sees new life in India

Prague Daily Monitor |
Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's largest conglomerates resurrected the iconic Czech Jawa motorcycle brand and launched three new bikes in India on Thursday. Mahindra debuted the new Jawa, the Jawa Forty Two and the Perak. All three bikes are a tribute to the classic Jawa look and feel.

Mahindra's subsidiary Classic Legends bought the Ideal Jawa brand last year and the licence to use the name in India. Ideal Jawa produced Jawa motorcycles in India from 1960 to 1996, before wrapping up.