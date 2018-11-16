Iconic Czech motorcycle brand Jawa sees new life in India
Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's largest conglomerates resurrected the iconic Czech Jawa motorcycle brand and launched three new bikes in India on Thursday. Mahindra debuted the new Jawa, the Jawa Forty Two and the Perak. All three bikes are a tribute to the classic Jawa look and feel.
Mahindra's subsidiary Classic Legends bought the Ideal Jawa brand last year and the licence to use the name in India. Ideal Jawa produced Jawa motorcycles in India from 1960 to 1996, before wrapping up.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
