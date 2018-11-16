Friday, 16 November 2018

New earthquake information app launched in Czechia

Prague Daily Monitor |
16 November 2018

Lidovky.cz reports that the Institute of Geophysics of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic launched a new mobile phone application, which reports on earthquakes in the country. The app, SEISLOK, is focussed on the numerous small earthquakes that occur in the Cheb region of West Bohemia. Based on open-source data, it tracks the epicentre and intensity of an earthquake and as necessary, can provide alerts and warnings to users.