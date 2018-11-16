Friday, 16 November 2018

Senate passes resolution against Babiš

Prague Daily Monitor |
16 November 2018

The newly formed Senate, which met on Thursday for the second time, voted in favour of a resolution urging Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to step down, while he was being investigated in the Stork's Nest matter.

The Senate’s resolution came after allegations emerged earlier this week, that Babiš' son Andrei Babiš had been kidnapped and forced to travel to Crimea, and sign documents relating to the matter.

A number of Social Democrat senators voted in favour of the resolution, despite the party being a junior partner in the current governing coalition.