Senate passes resolution against Babiš
The newly formed Senate, which met on Thursday for the second time, voted in favour of a resolution urging Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to step down, while he was being investigated in the Stork's Nest matter.
The Senate’s resolution came after allegations emerged earlier this week, that Babiš' son Andrei Babiš had been kidnapped and forced to travel to Crimea, and sign documents relating to the matter.
A number of Social Democrat senators voted in favour of the resolution, despite the party being a junior partner in the current governing coalition.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
