Monday, 19 November 2018

Czech Post needs 5000 temporary workers for Christmas rush

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 November 2018

Czech Television reports that Czech Post, the national postal service will need an additional 1000 workers to meet the Christmas rush that is expected in the coming weeks.

It has so far managed to hire 4000 part-time staff, but Matyas Vitik the spokesperson for Czech Post, says getting the remainder will be difficult thanks to the extremely low unemployment in the country.

Private courier services like DPD and PPL are also expecting a surge in deliveries, and analysts are not sure that they will be able to manage.