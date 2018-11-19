Czech Post needs 5000 temporary workers for Christmas rush
Czech Television reports that Czech Post, the national postal service will need an additional 1000 workers to meet the Christmas rush that is expected in the coming weeks.
It has so far managed to hire 4000 part-time staff, but Matyas Vitik the spokesperson for Czech Post, says getting the remainder will be difficult thanks to the extremely low unemployment in the country.
Private courier services like DPD and PPL are also expecting a surge in deliveries, and analysts are not sure that they will be able to manage.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
