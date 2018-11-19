Monday, 19 November 2018

EU Parliamentary elections on 24th and 25th May 2019

The Czech Election Commission announced the dates for next year's European Parliamentary elections, which will take place on the last weekend of May. All EU member states will vote between the 23rd and 26th of May, with the results being declared after 11 P.M. on Sunday the 26th.

Czech MEP Jan Zahradil of the Civic Democrats is the official candidate of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) alliance, for the position of the President of the European Commission, in the upcoming elections.