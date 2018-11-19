EU Parliamentary elections on 24th and 25th May 2019
The Czech Election Commission announced the dates for next year's European Parliamentary elections, which will take place on the last weekend of May. All EU member states will vote between the 23rd and 26th of May, with the results being declared after 11 P.M. on Sunday the 26th.
Czech MEP Jan Zahradil of the Civic Democrats is the official candidate of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) alliance, for the position of the President of the European Commission, in the upcoming elections.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.