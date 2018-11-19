Monday, 19 November 2018

Ice and snow warning for the country on Monday morning

19 November 2018

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute issued an ice and snow warning for the country for Sunday night and Monday morning, and warned citizens to pay attention to frozen road surfaces. A severe cold front is expected to move over the Czech Republic from the Northeast, and will be followed by cold winds, due to the creation of a high-pressure zone above Scandinavia. Snow is expected in the mountains, and Prague could see its first snowfall of the season on Monday or Tuesday.