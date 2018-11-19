Ice and snow warning for the country on Monday morning
The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute issued an ice and snow warning for the country for Sunday night and Monday morning, and warned citizens to pay attention to frozen road surfaces. A severe cold front is expected to move over the Czech Republic from the Northeast, and will be followed by cold winds, due to the creation of a high-pressure zone above Scandinavia. Snow is expected in the mountains, and Prague could see its first snowfall of the season on Monday or Tuesday.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
