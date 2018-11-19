Monday, 19 November 2018

Volkswagen to produce Passat in Czechia

Prague Daily Monitor |
The Volkswagen (VW) group announced that production of their premier VW Passat model would move to the Czech Republic by 2023. The Passat will be produced at the Kvasiny plant along with the Skoda Superb and Skoda Kodiaq – cars it shares the same platform with.

Production of the Skoda Karoq and Seat Ateca, which currently occurs in Kvasiny will be moved abroad, to a yet to be decided location. VW also announced that it saw its future in clean energy, and would be investing EUR 44 billion over the next five years, in research and development of electric vehicles.