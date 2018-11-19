Volkswagen to produce Passat in Czechia
The Volkswagen (VW) group announced that production of their premier VW Passat model would move to the Czech Republic by 2023. The Passat will be produced at the Kvasiny plant along with the Skoda Superb and Skoda Kodiaq – cars it shares the same platform with.
Production of the Skoda Karoq and Seat Ateca, which currently occurs in Kvasiny will be moved abroad, to a yet to be decided location. VW also announced that it saw its future in clean energy, and would be investing EUR 44 billion over the next five years, in research and development of electric vehicles.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.