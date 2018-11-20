ČSSD Vice Chair Netolický says Babiš should go to let government survive
Vice Chair Martin Netolický of the Social Democrats told Czech Television on Monday night, that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš should voluntarily resign and let ANO appoint another leader in his place.
This would be the preferred option for a number of ČSSD MPs, as the ČSSD grapples with its choices, before Friday's no confidence vote.
The leadership of the ČSSD will decide formally on Wednesday between staying in the government, or leaving, if Babiš continues to remain steadfast in his resolve not to resign.
