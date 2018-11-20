Babiš meets with Zeman at Lány, has his support
Embattled Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met with President Miloš Zeman at the Lany Chateau for dinner on Monday to discuss the ongoing controversy about the Stork's Nest matter and his son's involvement. Babiš told reporters after the dinner, that he had the support of Zeman in the matter, and that the President would offer him a chance to form a government again, should Babiš be defeated in a vote of no confidence on Friday.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.