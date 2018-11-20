Tuesday, 20 November 2018

Babiš meets with Zeman at Lány, has his support

Prague Daily Monitor |
Embattled Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met with President Miloš Zeman at the Lany Chateau for dinner on Monday to discuss the ongoing controversy about the Stork's Nest matter and his son's involvement. Babiš told reporters after the dinner, that he had the support of Zeman in the matter, and that the President would offer him a chance to form a government again, should Babiš be defeated in a vote of no confidence on Friday.