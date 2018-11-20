More Czech parents choosing not to vaccinate
Czech Television reports that an increasing number of parents in the Czech Republic are choosing not to vaccinate their children, and consequently the country faces a serious risk of previously eradicated diseases returning.
According to the Ministry of Health, immunisation rates in the country are dropping alarmingly, including that of the well-known Measles, Rubella and Mumps (MMR) vaccine, which is required by law (and subject to a fine if not administered) and currently stands at only 83% of the population.
According to experts, the collective immunity of the population fails once this falls below 90%.
