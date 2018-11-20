Zeman meets with Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan
Jiří Ovčáček the President's spokesperson, announced on Twitter, that President Miloš Zeman welcomed Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan at the Lany Chateau on Monday.
Ice hockey legend Jaromír Jágr, football legend Pavel Nedvěd and controversial businessman Jaroslav Tvrdík, the face of many Chinese investments in the Czech Republic, were also present at the meeting.
According to Ovčáček, Sun and Zeman talked about the furthering of relations between China and the Czech Republic, after Zeman's recent visit to China.
