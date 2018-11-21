Communists to support Babiš
The leadership of the Communist party (KSCM) agreed to extend support to embattled Prime Minister Andrej Babis and the minority government over the Stork's Nest matter on Tuesday night.
Babis met with leadership of the KSCM for a number of hours on Tuesday, and Chair Vojtech Filip announced that his party would support the government in Friday's vote of no confidence. According to Czech Television, the KSCM will demand that the government make changes in the budget in 2019 and support some of the Communists' agenda in exchange for the support.
