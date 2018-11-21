Czech Railways to increase ticket prices
Czech Television reports that state-owned Czech Railways will begin raising fares across the board over the next few weeks, when its new timetable comes into effect. This price hike is being linked to inflation and is due to rising costs, which include higher wages and more expensive fuel and energy supplies.
Spokesperson Petr Stahlavsky suggested that the increase for the average journey would be about 1 or 2 crowns and would be higher for longer journeys. Czech TV calculates that a 100 KM journey would now cost CZK 151 instead of CZK 147, an increase of 4 crowns.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
