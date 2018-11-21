Wednesday, 21 November 2018

Czech Railways to increase ticket prices

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 November 2018

Czech Television reports that state-owned Czech Railways will begin raising fares across the board over the next few weeks, when its new timetable comes into effect. This price hike is being linked to inflation and is due to rising costs, which include higher wages and more expensive fuel and energy supplies.

Spokesperson Petr Stahlavsky suggested that the increase for the average journey would be about 1 or 2 crowns and would be higher for longer journeys. Czech TV calculates that a 100 KM journey would now cost CZK 151 instead of CZK 147, an increase of 4 crowns.