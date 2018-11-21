Wednesday, 21 November 2018

United opposition to vote against Babiš on Friday

21 November 2018

Leaders of the opposition announced to reporters on Tuesday, that the opposition would unanimously vote against the government in Friday's vote of no confidence. Leaders of the Pirates, TOP 09, STAN and ODS called on President Milos Zeman not to reinstall Prime Minister Andrej Babis, should he fail in Friday's vote.

While he was not present at the joint meeting, SPD leader Tomio Okamura indicated that his party would not support the government on Friday, in another press conference. Separately, Ivan Bartos of the Pirates told Czech Television that the CSSD's decision to live in Babis' shadow was going to be fatal for the party.