Wednesday, 21 November 2018

Weakest Senate in history

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 November 2018

Hospodarske Noviny suggests that the Senate, which finished its term last month, was politically, the weakest Senate the country has seen since its inception. Analysing the Senate's involvement in the law-making process, HN suggests that, only in 9 instances in the previous two years, was the Senate able to push through its version of a law.

And even in these instances, the Senate's laws have been largely superfluous, rarely dealing with matters of importance. Instead, HN points out that the Senate has relied on its ability to sway important legislation by returning bills to the house for a rethink, using delays to sway consensus in its favour.