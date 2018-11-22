Thursday, 22 November 2018

ČSSD will not participate in Friday's vote of no confidence

Prague Daily Monitor |
22 November 2018

The leadership of the Social Democrats told reporters, that the party's 15 MPs would not participate in Friday's vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Andrej Babis, after an extensive meeting on Wednesday.

Leader Jan Hamacek suggested that CSSD MPs would leave the room when the vote was called on Friday, and that this was the only solution that the CSSD thought appropriate. CSSD is currently a minority partner in the government with Babis' ANO party, and has asked Babis to stand down and to let ANO nominate another leader.

Ironically, it is expected that the minority government will survive, as the opposition will not have the required 101 votes, without the CSSD MPs.