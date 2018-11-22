ČSSD will not participate in Friday's vote of no confidence
The leadership of the Social Democrats told reporters, that the party's 15 MPs would not participate in Friday's vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Andrej Babis, after an extensive meeting on Wednesday.
Leader Jan Hamacek suggested that CSSD MPs would leave the room when the vote was called on Friday, and that this was the only solution that the CSSD thought appropriate. CSSD is currently a minority partner in the government with Babis' ANO party, and has asked Babis to stand down and to let ANO nominate another leader.
Ironically, it is expected that the minority government will survive, as the opposition will not have the required 101 votes, without the CSSD MPs.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.