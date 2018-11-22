Thursday, 22 November 2018

Babiš dissapointed by ČSSD's decision not to participate in Friday's vote

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told iDNES.cz that he was disappointed by the Social Democrats' decision, not to participate in Friday's vote of no confidence against the government and Babiš, over the Stork's Nest scandal. Babis added that he couldn't understand why the ČSSD, the junior partner in the ruling coalition, would risk bringing down the government and early elections. Leaders of the opposition were also equally critical of ČSSD's move, calling it spineless, weak and an indirect vote for Babiš and the government.