Babiš dissapointed by ČSSD's decision not to participate in Friday's vote
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told iDNES.cz that he was disappointed by the Social Democrats' decision, not to participate in Friday's vote of no confidence against the government and Babiš, over the Stork's Nest scandal. Babis added that he couldn't understand why the ČSSD, the junior partner in the ruling coalition, would risk bringing down the government and early elections. Leaders of the opposition were also equally critical of ČSSD's move, calling it spineless, weak and an indirect vote for Babiš and the government.
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
