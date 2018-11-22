Thursday, 22 November 2018

Police investigate Ministry of Regional Development

Prague Daily Monitor |
22 November 2018

Officers from National Centre for Organised Crime visited the Ministry of Regional Development and the home of Klára Dostálová, the Minister, in connection with wrongdoing at Czech Tourism. According to E15.cz, Dostálová is the prime suspect in the matter, and is suspected of misusing her position as Deputy Minister for Tourism in 2016 to commit fraud and award of a number of no-bid contracts. The police also gathered evidence from the Czech Tourism office in Prague's Vinohrady district.