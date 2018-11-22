Police investigate Ministry of Regional Development
Officers from National Centre for Organised Crime visited the Ministry of Regional Development and the home of Klára Dostálová, the Minister, in connection with wrongdoing at Czech Tourism. According to E15.cz, Dostálová is the prime suspect in the matter, and is suspected of misusing her position as Deputy Minister for Tourism in 2016 to commit fraud and award of a number of no-bid contracts. The police also gathered evidence from the Czech Tourism office in Prague's Vinohrady district.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.